 Tell Us Your Story Episode 4: Roger & Lesley Gillespie of Bakers Delight
Select menu item
HomeFinance and EconomicsTell Us Your Story Episode 4: Roger &...
Tell Us Your Story Episode 4: Roger & Lesley Gillespie of Bakers Delight

Tell Us Your Story Episode 4: Roger & Lesley Gillespie of Bakers Delight

Finance and Economics, IPA TODAY, IPA TV, Tell Us Your Story

 

In episode 4 of Tell Us Your Story, Cian speaks to Roger and Lesley Gillespie, the founders of the much-loved Australian franchise Bakers Delight. In 1980, the Gillespies founded their first Bakers Delight in Melbourne and it didn’t take long for them to build up the business across the city. Forty years later, the franchise has over 700 stores across Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Every Australian knows of Baker’s Delight, and in this episode Cian asks how and why the couple started the business, and their top tips for the next generation of Australian entrepreneurs.

Find on Apple Podcast. Find on Spotify.

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

BECOME A MEMBER of IPA

All right reserved © 2021 Institute of Public Affairs.

Web Design & Development By
Web Design & Development By