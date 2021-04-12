Tell Us Your Story Episode 4: Roger & Lesley Gillespie of Bakers Delight

In episode 4 of Tell Us Your Story, Cian speaks to Roger and Lesley Gillespie, the founders of the much-loved Australian franchise Bakers Delight. In 1980, the Gillespies founded their first Bakers Delight in Melbourne and it didn’t take long for them to build up the business across the city. Forty years later, the franchise has over 700 stores across Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Every Australian knows of Baker’s Delight, and in this episode Cian asks how and why the couple started the business, and their top tips for the next generation of Australian entrepreneurs.

