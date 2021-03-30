Tell Us Your Story Episode 3: Chris Aylward

In episode 3 of Tell Us Your Story, Cian talks to Chris Aylward, the non-executive chairman of the ASX-listed APN Property Group. Chris founded APN in 1996, the same year he used his extensive knowledge and experience in real estate and construction to purchase some land and start Kooyong Wines. They discuss what it was like listing a company on the ASX and what the future of the Australian economy might look like and how aspiring entrepreneurs can navigate it. Tune in to find out why Chris thinks that if you’re stupid and can sleep well at night, starting a business might be right for you.

