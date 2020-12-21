Wishing “Happy Holidays” Part Of A Weird Controlling Desire

You may have noticed in the days leading up to Christmas that many businesses are now wishing you a very politically correct ‘Happy Holidays’ instead of ‘Merry Christmas.’

This import from the USA has become ubiquitous, and is emblazoned all over our banks, supermarkets and even our Christmas cards.

“Happy Holidays” is both meaningless and completely out of touch with what the majority of Australian want.

In a poll recently commissioned by the Institute of Public Affairs, 79 per cent of Australians believe that “Merry Christmas” is an inclusive phrase which all Australian can relate to, with only 7 per cent disagreeing.

What is more, 69 per cent of Australians feel that Australia has become too politically correct, with just 11 peer cent believing that it is not.

Yet, every year, like clockwork, a noisy minority of Australian tells us that we are no longer able to wish each other “Merry Christmas”. Instead, we must use a non-specific “Happy Holidays” which could, quite frankly, refer to any period where people are taking a break from work.

This ongoing war on Christmas is being waged on the majority of Australians by a radical minority who promote the false idea that saying “Merry Christmas” causes offence to non-Christians.

Last year, the Diversity Council of Australia told workplaces that when December rolls around, bosses should refrain from mentioning Christmas and use the flaccid “holiday greetings” instead.

The problem the Diversity Council has with Christmas is clearly the “Christ” part. Those who enforce the use of the term “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas’ seek to censor a Christian holiday in a way that they would not attempt with any other religious holiday.

This is not the first time in the history of the West that a group of elites have waged war on Christmas.

When England was in the middle of tearing itself apart during the English Civil War in the 17th Century, Oliver Cromwell and his fellow puritans who were running England, were so offended by people daring to sing Christmas carols that they passed an act of Parliament to ban the practice.

Three years later, they decided to abolish Christmas altogether.

But despite Cromwell’s best efforts, the people ignored him, and continued to hold clandestine religious services, as well as to sing their favourite Christmas carols.

So it was earlier this year when a Twitter activist tried to close down the family-owned Colonial Brewing Co, claiming that the name caused harm to Indigenous Australians because of its associations with colonisation.

A liquor chain, Blackhearts & Sparrows, jumped on the bandwagon and boycotted the produce.

The truth is that the colonisation part of the name refers to the colonisation of the wine region of Margaret River with the first craft breweries, not the colonisation of Australia by the British in 1788.

This is exactly the kind of nonsense which mainstream Australians thoroughly reject. While corporate affairs teams and the media like to wallow around in Twitter, thousands of mainstream Australians posted photographs of themselves on Facebook with bottles of Colonial Brewing Co. beer and completely rubbished Blackhearts & Sparrows.

Political correctness is being foisted on mainstream Australians against their will, whether it be from governments, councils or sporting codes. In the middle of the pandemic, staff working at the NSW Treasury were told that they were to avoid using words like “wife” and “husband” so that non-heterosexual people were not offended

Instead of using “ladies and gentlemen” they were to greet everyone in the room with “welcome folks”.

Another poll commissioned by the Institute of Public Affairs earlier this year found that the majority of Australians believe that the sporting codes of AFL and NRL have become too politically correct. They don’t want every round to be devoted to a particular level of the identity politics pyramid each time they sit down to watch a match.

When the outrage mob came after Israel Folau for expressing his religious beliefs, he received broad support from Australians who donated towards his legal fees to a GoFundMe fundraiser.

The website, however, buckled to the outcry of activists in media outlets and on Twitter, and it shut down the account.

Australians are sick and tired of being told what they can and can’t say by a noisy elite. In a poll conducted by social demographer Mark McCrindle and Mainstreet Insights, 65 per cent of Australians said they believe that cancel culture has affected when and with whom they can share honest opinions.

Australians no longer think that they have the freedom to say what they truly think. This is a sad state of affairs.

If you really want to wish someone Merry Christmas in 2020, don’t let the politically correct Christmas Grinches stop you.