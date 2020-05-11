There Should Be A Staged Reopening Of Cafes And Restaurants In Victoria

A daily email by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, providing the latest economic data and policy measures for journalists, commentators and IPA members.

Daily IPA comment on the easing of Victorian restrictions, attributable to Gideon Rozner, Director of Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs:

“As usual, Daniel Andrews says one thing around the national cabinet table, and does another. Restaurants and cafes were included in stage one for good, medically-sound reasons. There should be a staged reopening of cafes and resturants in Victoria.”

“Daniel Andrews reasoning to not opt for a staged reopening of cafes and restaurants seems to be that he fears they might not be able to turn a profit. Not only is that not based on any evidence or medical advice, but that should be a decision for hardworking business owners, not the government.”

“With today’s underwhelming announcement, the Andrews government has delivered yet another slap in the face to the struggling hospitality sector.”

“The easing of restrictions announced by Andrews today will do absolutely nothing to bring Victorian jobs back.”

Research prepared by IPA Research Fellows Kurt Wallace and Cian Hussey.

Latest Changes

Australia

6,941 confirmed cases and 97 deaths. There are 681 active cases and 6,163 recoveries. There are 43 cases in hospital and 17 of those are in intensive care.

Scott Morrison announced a three-stage plan to lift restrictions across the country. Stage one includes allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, and up to five people in the family home. Stage two lifts the gathering size to 20 people, and allows for the reopening of gyms, beauty services, and entertainment venues. Stage three lifts the gathering size to 100 people. International travel will remain restricted. The details and timing of the steps will vary for each state. State details listed below.

The Reserve Bank of Australia released their Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday, which estimated: A decline of 10 per cent in economic output from peak to trough. Unemployment to peak at around 10 per cent. The unemployment rate to still be 6.5 per cent in June 2022. Hours worked to contract by 20 per cent over the first half of 2020.



Workforce paid by the government

62.4 per cent of the workforce is either directly employed by Commonwealth and state governments or local councils, or is in receipt of the JobSeeker unemployment payment or the JobKeeper wage subsidy:

Public sector: 2 million (14.6 per cent of labour force).

JobSeeker: 1.55 million (11.3 per cent of labour force).

JobKeeper: 5 million (36.5 per cent of labour force).

Total: 8.55 million (62.4 per cent of labour force) .

Labour force: 13.7 million.

Schools

New South Wales – Public and Catholic schools will return to face-to-face classes one day a week (year 12 students will return to as many classes as the school can provide). The Berejiklian government will monitor for two weeks before bringing classes back full-time. Independent schools are making their own decisions.

Victoria – Schools open but students who can learn from home must do so until the end of term two on June 29.

Queensland – From May 11 kindergarten, prep and years 1, 11 and 12 return. Remaining students planned to return from May 25.

Western Australia – Face-to-face teaching in place for all students, but attendance is optional until May 18.

South Australia – Schools reopened and students encouraged to attend.

Tasmania – Home-learning still in place, but schools open for parents who are unable to supervise their children.

Northern Territory – Returned to classrooms on April 20.

ACT – Plan to return during term 2. Primary school children, and year 7 and 12 students will return first.

Plans to lift restrictions

NSW

Stage 1

Begins on 15 May.

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from seperate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities.

Weddings limited to 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Religious gatherings limited to 10 people.

Victoria

Stage 1

Begins on 13 May.

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from seperate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities, and religious gatherings.

Weddings will be limited to 10 people plus the couple and celebrant.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Food and drink businesses remain limited to takeaway and home delivery.

Queensland

Stage 1

Begins on 15 May.

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from seperate households.

Gatherings allowed for up to 10 people for most outdoor non-contact activities, libraries, weddings, religious services.

Funerals up to 20 people indoors or 30 people outdoors.

Recreational travel allowed within 150 km regions.

10 person maximum for dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, licensed clubs, RSLs and hotels.

Stage 2

Begins on 12 June.

Gatherings of up to 20 people.

Funerals allowed up to 50 people.

Recreational travel limit raised to 250km. Camping and accomodation restrictions lifted, including caravan parks.

Stage 3

Begins on 10 July

Gatherings of up to 100 people.

South Australia

Stage 1

Begins on 11 May.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people.

Funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Stage 2

Begins from 8 June

Gathering limit increased to 20 people.

Western Australia

Stage 1

Stage 1 has been in place since 27 April.

Stage 2

Begins on 18 May.

Public gathering limit increased to 20 people.

Weddings and funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Some regional travel bans remain in place.

Stage 3

Due to begin around four weeks after stage 2.

Tasmania

Stage 1

Begins on 18 May.

Gatherings increased to 10 people.

Households capped at 5 visitors.

30 people allowed at outdoor funerals. Funerals increased to a 20 person limit on 11 May.

Stage 2

Due to begin on 15 June.

Gatherings increased to a 20 person limit.

Review of household visitor restrictions.

Funeral limit lifted to 50 people.

Stage 3

Due to begin on 13 July.

Gatherings maximum limit will be lifted to between 50 and 100 people.

Aged care homes will be allowed five visitors and multiple visits.

Northern Territory

Stage 1

Began on 1 May.

Restrictions lifted on a host of indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

Stage 2

Due to begin on 15 May.

More restrictions lifted on businesses, including food services, gyms, and public libraries.

Stage 3

Due to begin on 5 June.

ACT

Stage 1

Began on 9 May.

Gathering limit lifted to a maximum of 10 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Includes religious ceremonies, outdoor boot camps, and real estate open houses and auctions.

Home gatherings are limited to 10 people with the exception of where two households coming together is more than 10 people.

Weddings allowed 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.