There Is No Smoking Sceptre At The Palace

The release of the “Palace Letters” reveals Queen Elizabeth had as much to do with the dismissal of the Whitlam government as did the CIA.The correspondence, now made public, between Sir John Kerr and Buckingham Palace reveals very little that’s new or interesting, other than that Kerr deliberately did not tell the Queen that he was planning to sack the prime minister. But conspiracies die hard, and no doubt the myth-making about Gough Whitlam’s martyrdom will continue unabated.
The relevance of the Palace Letters has less to do with their contents, and more to do with the efforts of some left-wing academics to prove to themselves that the somehow illegitimate actions of Kerr sanctify Whitlam and his government. The truth is that during the constitutional crisis of 1975 Whitlam had as little regard for constitutional convention as did Kerr, and when Labor was comprehensively defeated at the subsequent federal election, Kerr’s decision effectively received a democratic mandate.
The letters are shocking – but only for those who put so much hope into them. In a letter dated November 11, 1975 from Kerr to Sir Martin Charteris, the private secretary to the Queen, Kerr wrote: “I should say that I decided to take the step I took without informing the Palace in advance because under the Constitution the responsibility is mine and I was of the opinion that it was better for Her Majesty not to know in advance.”
Charteris’ response six days later confirmed the Queen was not informed of the dismissal in advance and noted Kerr acted with “perfect constitutional propriety”.