The Optimism Of Generation Liberty – IPA Keeping In Touch – 14 May 2020

Dear IPA Members

Today I am writing to you just after I wrapped up the sixth episode of Viral Banter, the new Generation Liberty forum show. The show has been a real lifeline to myself and the Generation Liberty team during the lockdown, and it is thanks to members like yourself that we have the resources to keep putting it out.

The show has been a fantastic way to keep the energy going with the IPA Campus Coordinators and has also operated as an excellent training vessel to help them get used to being in front of the camera and answering questions off the cuff.

The response from the Generation Liberty audience has been immediate and positive; each show is getting more and more views. To give you an idea – Viral Banter podcast episodes have already been listened to more than 15,000 times.

The goal of reaching 10% of young people seems more and more within grasp, and I am so excited that the coordinators themselves are playing such an active role in communicating with this growing audience.

The show also allows the Generation Liberty audience to get to know the IPA Campus Coordinator team and feel part of a community. I have heard many times that Generation Liberty is a source of comfort for many young people who feel isolated being conservative or libertarian at university or even in high school. Considering feelings of isolations are on the rise lately, I am pleased that Generation Liberty is putting out more content than ever, created by young people for young people.

Not only are we putting out Viral Banter every week, the IPA Campus Coordinators have been filling up the Generation Liberty website with lists, articles, quizzes and much more!

One of our most exciting new projects is Generation Liberty Book Club! Generation Liberty Book Club officially started last month. Thanks to a generous member of the IPA we were able to send every Generation Liberty member their own copy of the first book, Joseph Conrad’s 1899 masterpiece, Heart of Darkness, just before the lockdown. The Book Club has had a very positive response from the Generation Liberty members so far, and I am ecstatic to have another way to interact with the young audience.

Last week I had the privilege of listening in to a pilot of Better Read Than Dead, the Book Club podcast hosted by Dr Bella d’Abrera. The test show was a discussion between Bella and two IPA Campus Coordinators, coincidently our two youngest in the Generation Liberty team, Luca Rossi and Theodora Pantelich who are both nineteen.

Listening to the show, I found that all my worries about the future melted away. If you want to feel like Australia has a positive future ahead, all you need to hear is two nineteen-year-olds discuss the meaning of Heart of Darkness with passion, intellect, and sophistication. The show will be released sometime in the next few weeks, and I hope you find as much comfort in it as I did.

I always like to insert some IPA Campus Coordinator wisdom in any message I send out, so I posed this question to the team ‘What do you think young people can learn from this lockdown experience?’

When I asked Anjali Nadaradjane, the IPA Campus Coordinator at the Macquarie University, she thought this was an opportunity for young people to get more creative: “This lockdown has given young people the incentive to increase their skills, to learn how to be creative and adapt to new ways of working and think outside the box to find new opportunities within the challenges of lockdown. This can also enable them to build greater self-resilience to take on unprecedented changes in future”.

While Theodora Pantelich believes this has made a lot of young people reflect on some of their decisions: “I think this period has given young people ample time for reflection on how we live our lives. My friends are reconsidering career paths, questioning the worth of a university degree, and most of them are particularly unhappy with the role the government has played recently – however, I see this as a positive change, because these changing attitudes among young people can be a force for good as our country rebuilds in the coming months.”

Luca Rossi saw this situation as an opportunity to empower young people: “I think that what young people can learn from the lockdown is their own inherent potential. It seems that, perhaps more than ever before, young people have lost sight of meaning and purpose, and may have lost hope in themselves. The fact that this lockdown has allowed so many people to learn and exhibit a multitude of diverse talents means that in this time of solitude, people have come to discover their own true potential and have faith in their own abilities, which is something that is hard to foster in a world full of distractions and meaningless exploits.”

I am so lucky to have such a talented team of young people around me. Their enthusiasm is infectious, I learn from them every day and the support they provide each other even from across the other side of the country is inspiring.

