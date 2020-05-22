A daily email by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, providing the latest economic data and policy measures for journalists, commentators and IPA members.

Daily IPA comment, attributable to Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the Institute of Public Affairs:



“The easing of the lockdown restrictions by state governments appears to have very little to do with public health or medical science, but everything to do with politics and patronage.”

“Australians are wondering why professional AFL and NRL players can return to sport, but regular Australians in the suburbs are still not allowed to play community footy. This is inconsistent, unfair, and demonstrates that the lockdown measures have little to do with public health.”

“In NSW 50 people will be allowed in a pub from 1 June, but a congregation of any more than ten at a place of worship remains illegal despite some 65% of those in NSW being affiliated with a religion of some kind.”

“In South Australia from today people will be allowed to have a steak and a beer at restaurant, but not a pub. This is simply illogical.”

Research prepared by IPA Research Fellows Kurt Wallace and Cian Hussey.

Latest Changes

Australia

7,081 confirmed cases and 100 deaths. There 509 active cases and 6,472 recoveries. There are 41 cases in hospital and 9 of those are in intensive care.

The federal government has announced a $1.8 billion infrastructure stimulus aimed at projects for local councils. The package includes $500 million for local roads and community infrastructure, and the fast-tracking of a $1.3 billion grant program which 400 councils have already applied for.

The NSW government have announced a $12.6 million relief package for taxi owners in the state.

From June 1 in NSW, cafes, pubs and restaurants will be able to serve up to 50 patrons, provided they are seated at a table and adhere to social distancing restrictions.

International

Another 2.4 million people filed an initial unemployment benefits claim last week, bringing the total to 39 million since the government-imposed lockdowns began. This is approximately 23 per cent of the US labour force.

According to indices from IHS Markit, manufacturing activity in the US stood at 39.8 in May, up from 36.1 in April. In Europe, the composite Purchasing Managers Index, a measure of activity in the private sector, rose to 30.5 in May from 13.6 in April. Any measure below 50 indicates a fall in activity.

Labour force paid by the government

73.3 per cent of the labour force is either directly employed by Commonwealth and state governments or local councils, or is in receipt of the JobSeeker unemployment payment or the JobKeeper wage subsidy:

Public sector: 2 million (15.1 per cent of labour force).

JobSeeker: 1.6 million (12.1 per cent of labour force).

JobKeeper: 6.1 million (46.1 per cent of labour force).

Total: 9.7 million (73.3 per cent of labour force).

Labour force: 13.24 million.

Schools

New South Wales – All schools will return to full-time face-to-face classes from May 25.

Victoria – A staggered return to classrooms will begin on May 26, with prep, grades one and two, and years 11 and 12 returning. Students in years three to 10 will return on June 9.

Queensland – From May 11 kindergarten, prep and years 1, 11 and 12 return. Remaining students planned to return from May 25.

Western Australia – Face-to-face teaching in place for all students, but attendance is optional until May 18.

South Australia – Schools reopened and students encouraged to attend.

Tasmania – Home-learning still in place, but schools open for parents who are unable to supervise their children.

Northern Territory – Returned to classrooms on April 20.

ACT – Plan to return during term 2. Primary school children, and year 7 and 12 students will return first.

Plans to lift restrictions

NSW

From 15 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities.

Weddings limited to 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Religious gatherings limited to 10 people.

From 1 June

Intra-state travel restrictions are completely lifted.

Museums, art galleries and libraries can reopen.

Pubs, clubs and cafes can have 50 patrons.

Victoria

From 13 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities, and religious gatherings.

Weddings will be limited to 10 people plus the couple and celebrant.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Food and drink businesses remain limited to takeaway and home delivery.

From 1 June

Cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be allowed to serve 20 people per enclosed area.

From 22 June

The restrictions on cafes, restaurants, and pubs may be raised to 50 people.

From mid July

The restriction on cafes, restaurants, and pubs may be raised to 100 people.

Queensland

From 15 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gatherings allowed for up to 10 people for most outdoor non-contact activities, libraries, weddings, religious services.

Funerals up to 20 people indoors or 30 people outdoors.

Recreational travel allowed within 150km of home in metro areas. Travel up to 500km from home is permitted in regional areas, and travellers can stay in a location (accommodation, family or friend) overnight.

10 person maximum for dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, licensed clubs, RSLs and hotels. 20 person limit for licensed venues in regional areas.

From 12 June

Gatherings of up to 20 people.

Funerals allowed up to 50 people.

Recreational travel limit raised to 250km. Camping and accommodation restrictions lifted, including caravan parks.

From 10 July

Gatherings of up to 100 people.

South Australia

From 11 May

Gathering limit increased to 10 people.

Funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

From 22 May

Restaurants and cafes will be able to seat 20 patrons, half inside and half outside, and serve alcohol.

From 5 June

Pubs and clubs can reopen.

Western Australia

From 18 May

Public gathering limit increased to 20 people.

Weddings and funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Some regional travel bans remain in place.

Stage 3

Due to begin around four weeks after stage 2.



Tasmania

From 18 May

Gatherings increased to 10 people.

Households capped at 5 visitors.

30 people allowed at outdoor funerals. Funerals increased to a 20 person limit on 11 May.

From 15 June

Gatherings increased to a 20 person limit.

Review of household visitor restrictions.

Funeral limit lifted to 50 people.

From 13 June

Gatherings maximum limit will be lifted to between 50 and 100 people.

Aged care homes will be allowed five visitors and multiple visits.

Northern Territory

From 1 May

Restrictions lifted on a host of indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

From 15 May

More restrictions lifted on businesses, including food services, gyms, and public libraries.

From 5 June

Further easing of restrictions due.

ACT

From 9 May

Gathering limit lifted to a maximum of 10 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Includes religious ceremonies, outdoor boot camps, and real estate open houses and auctions.

Home gatherings are limited to 10 people with the exception of where two households coming together is more than 10 people.

Weddings allowed 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.