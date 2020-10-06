The COVID Omnibus Bill Would Be The Most Significant Violation Of Human Rights In Australian History

Victorians have been living through a period of social and political restrictions on the Australian way of life that is unprecedented in our history.

Since March 2020, Victorians have been required to comply with strict stay at home orders and restrictions on public activities and gatherings. These restrictions have been issued under

the State of Emergency declared under the Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008 (‘the PHW Act’) and through powers exercised by the Chief Health Officer and other authorised officers.

Research by the Institute of Public Affairs has highlighted how the state government’s response to COVID-19 has undermined the rule of law and in some cases has been potentially unlawful.

