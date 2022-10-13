Dear Secretary,

Since 1943 the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) has undertaken and published research to defend and extend the values of individual freedom, legal rights, and the rule of law in Australia. The purpose of this letter is to share with the Joint Select Committee on National Anti-Corruption Commission Legislation the IPA’s analysis of the proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission Bill 2022 (the Bill).

The intention of parliament to reduce “corruption” in the public sector is laudable but granting sweeping powers to an unelected and unaccountable agency such as the proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is undemocratic and incompatible with the rule of law. The Bill should be abandoned.

To continue reading the IPA’s Submission to the Joint Select Committee On National Anti-corruption Commission Legislation.