Submissions

Submission To The Inquiry Into The Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022

Written by and
15 December 2022

Dear Secretary,

Since 1943 the Institute of Public Affairs has been committed to defending and extending the Australian way of life and mainstream Australian values. Central to the Australian way of life is the right of every Australian to have a say about the major political and cultural issues which affect them.

On 1 December 2022 the Albanese government introduced into the House of Representatives the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022 (“The Bill”). The purpose of the Bill is to reform the way referendums are conducted in Australia, with particular application to the conduct and regulation of the forthcoming proposed referendum to insert into the Australian Constitution an Indigenous-only Voice to Parliament.

The purpose of this submission is to share with the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters the Institute of Public Affairs’ legal analysis of the Bill, as well as other research of the IPA relevant to the Joint Standing Committee’s inquiry.

Download the submissionDownload
If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Morgan Begg

Morgan Begg is the Director, Legal Rights Program at the Institute of Public Affairs

John Storey

John Storey is a Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs.

Trending Posts

IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy
Ideas And Liberty
John Roskam To End His Term As Executive Director Of The IPA

Related Posts

Submissions

Submission To The Joint Select Committee On National Anti-corruption Commission Legislation

Submissions

Draft Terms Of Reference For A Royal Commission Into The Covid-19 Response

IPA Today

Notes For The Opening Statement Delivered To The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee

IPA Today

Parliamentary Research Brief To The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee

Become a Member