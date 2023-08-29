Submission To The Inquiry Into The Housing Australia Future Fund Bill 2023 [No. 2] [Provisions], National Housing Supply and Affordability Council Bill 2023 [No. 2] [Provisions] and the Treasury Law Amendment (Housing Measures No. 1) Bill 2023 [No. 2] [Provisions].

Dear Committee Secretary,

Australia’s housing shortage is the result of both supply and demand issues. On the supply side, government red tape and tax, the rising cost of raw materials, and a shortage of workers in the economy, are placing upward pressure on production and development costs. On the demand side, the unprecedented and unplanned surge in migration is placing immense strain on the housing market and putting further upward pressure on prices.

The findings contained in this submission are based on wide-ranging analysis, undertaken and published by the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), on issues relevant to the inquiry, including: the relationship between rising migration and demand for housing; the views of Australians on migration and the associated demand for infrastructure; and worker shortages in the construction industry.