Submissions

Letter to the Prime Minister On The Interference Of Big Tech In ‘The Voice’ Debate

Written by
1 March 2023

Dear Prime Minister

The Federal government must ensure the Voice to Parliament debate is free and fair

The Institute of Public Affairs was founded in 1943 as a non-profit educational research organisation with the objectives: to further the individual, social, political, and economic freedom of the Australian people; and to maintain and enhance the Australian way of life.

A central strand of the IPA’s research for 80 years has been on Australia’s democratic traditions, including in relation to freedom of speech, egalitarianism, and tolerance for the diverse views of the community.

Foundational to the Australian way of life is that every Australian should have an equal say over the big issues facing our nation’s future, and for debate to be conducted in a free and fair manner.

It is in this context that I am writing to you and your colleagues to bring to your attention a critical matter relating to the actions of major digital platforms, or ‘big tech’ companies, to attempt to manipulate public discourse in favour of one side of the debate. This letter outlines three recent acts of censorship by major digital platforms in relation to the Voice debate.

On 18 January 2023, during an interview with Ben Fordham on 2GB Radio, you confirmed that Australians should ‘come forward’ with suggested improvements to the Voice, saying ‘you’ve got my phone number: make a suggestion.’ The IPA is sharing our suggestions in this letter for how the government can act to ensure Australians can have a free and fair debate…

Download the letter hereDownload
If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Morgan Begg

Morgan Begg is the Director, Research at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
Ideas And Liberty
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy

Related Posts

Submissions

Submission to the Inquiry into Safeguard Mechanisms (Crediting) Amendment Bill 2022

Submissions

Submission To The Inquiry Into The Provisions Of The Environment And Other Legislation Amendment (Removing Nuclear Energy Prohibitions) Bill 2022

Submissions

Submission To The Inquiry Into The Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022

Submissions

Submission To The Inquiry Into Food Security In Australia

Become a Member