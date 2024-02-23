Institute of Public Affairs Submission To The Inquiry Into Improving Consumer Experiences, Choice, And Outcomes In Australia’s Retirement System

The purpose of this letter is to share research and analysis conducted by the Institute of Public Affairs (“the IPA”) with the Economics References Committee (“the committee”) as it conducts its inquiry into Improving consumer experiences, choice, and outcomes in Australia’s retirement system.

The IPA has been leading the debate regarding taxation on Australian age pensioners, and how the existing rules limit the choice of retired Australians who would otherwise be willing to return to or remain in the workforce. The IPA has a substantial pool of research and analysis which demonstrates that expanding retirement choice and options regarding compulsory superannuation could create long-term stability for Australians’ retirement.

The findings contained in this submission are based on wide-ranging analysis published by the IPA regarding issues relevant to the committee, including the age pensioner work bonus and the ability for homebuyers to access superannuation.