Submission To The Consultation Into The Draft Victorian Animal Care And Protection Bill

The purpose of this letter is to share research and analysis conducted by the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) with Engage Victoria as part of the public consultation on the draft bill Animal Care and Protection Bill and its supporting regulations. IPA analysis of the bill has resulted in the following findings:

This bill would significantly undermine agricultural production and exacerbate the red tape challenge for Victoria’s farmers.



The bill would drown the agricultural sector with lawfare from animal activist groups.

On the basis of these findings, the IPA recommends that the bill be abandoned, or if proceeded with, that it include a clause which blocks third party litigation.