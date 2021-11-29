Submission to the Review Of The Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act 2018

Since 1943 the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) ha s undertaken and published research to defend and extend the principles of individual freedom, legal rights, and the rule of law in Australia. The purpose of this letter is to share with the Parliamentary Joint Committee research of the IPA into the operation of the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act 2018 (“the Act”) in the form of a submission. The submission comprises this letter as well as the following attachments:

Morgan Begg, “This foolish act must be repealed at one,” The Australian, 6 November 2019. Evan Mulholland, “There may be 1300 reasons this law does not work,” The Australian, 29 November 2019. Evan Mulholland, “Defang bureaucrats so they can’t be used as political pawns,” The Australian, 5 February 2020.

Institute of Public Affairs research has identified that the broad and vague powers contained in the Act immediately enabled bureaucrats to conspire with politicians to operate a system of political pressure and censorship against Australians on the basis of their political beliefs. As these powers have not been curtailed in any way, the potential for future abuses of power have not abated. The legislation must be vastly redrafted, if not repealed, to ensure the law is compatible with the intentions of parliament and consistent with the rule of law.

