Submission to the Australian Curriculum Review by the Institute of Public Affairs

The Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) has undertaken and published research and analysis of the Australian Curriculum since the beginning of the development of the Australian Curriculum in 2009. The proposed Australian Curriculum presents a singular ideology which is hostile to all aspects of the Australian way of life in the following ways;

it is skewed to the political left, so that left-wing opinion is taught as fact

children are taught that the main features of Western Civilisation are imperialism, colonisation, and slavery

it is hostile to Christianity

children are taught to be ungrateful to the men and women who died and fought for this country

it embeds Critical Race Theory in children’s education

children will be taught that it is wrong to question climate change.

The proposed Australian Curriculum removes practically every single positive reference to Australia and its history. In 2014, the IPA stated in its submission to the review of the National Curriculum – ‘the ideal situation would be to abolish the National Curriculum altogether and to introduce a competing curriculum model to allow for greater school autonomy and prevent curricula from becoming politicised’. This continues to be the position of the IPA.

Download the submission here.