What The Federal Government’s Proposed Environment Protection Agency Will Cost To Taxpayers

- The proposed Environment Protection Australia agency would be the sixth most resourced agency in the federal government out of 137, based on 2022-23 financial year data, with estimated revenue from the federal government of $1.8 billion.
- Environment Protection Australia would increase the number of bureaucrats in the Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water portfolio by more than 80 per cent, to a total of more than 10,000 full time equivalent employees.
- This would make the environment portfolio the fifth largest federal government portfolio overall in terms of staffing.
- Total staffing expenditure for the proposed Environment Protection Australia would be almost $694 million, more than double the staffing expenditure at the Reserve Bank of Australia.