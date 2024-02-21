Unachievable At Any Cost

To meet its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 80 per cent below 2020 levels, the Western Australian state government will decommission its remaining coal-fired power stations by the end of the decade.

Western Australia is uniquely vulnerable to issues arising from the intermittency of renewable energy generation due to its geographical isolation and lack of network interconnectivity. In theory, this vulnerability may be addressed (at least in the state’s main electricity grid) by way of overbuilding renewable generation and storage facilities. However, this is neither practical nor financially responsible.

The capital expenditure needed could exceed $52 billion to replace coal with renewables in the state’s largest electricity network, the South West Interconnected System (SWIS).

This will be equivalent to over 130 per cent of the state’s entire general government expense budgeted for the 2024 financial year.

Only $3.8 billion has been committed to replacing coal in the SWIS with renewables. Nonetheless, coal generator closures by 2030 are expected to go ahead.

As a result, the state is expected to increasingly rely on gas and experience gas supply shortfalls from 2024 into the foreseeable future.

In the short term, this means Western Australians will draw down on stored gas and the liquified gas cargoes which were meant for export.

In the long term, beyond 2030, the shortfall could result in rolling blackouts and further harm Australia’s industrial sector.

A policy-induced gas and electricity shortfall will jeopardise Australia’s energy security and the energy security of its key allies, leaving the Indo-Pacific more vulnerable to the actions of hostile powers.

The state government should reconsider its emissions reduction policy and commitment to close its remaining coal-fired power stations. Specifically, the state government should: