The Undemocratic Origins Of The Nature Positive Plan

The federal government’s ‘Nature Positive’ proposal has had a long gestation in international science and politics, though this is not readily apparent in the document that sets out the proposal.

Nature Positive includes a voluntary commitment to protect and conserve 30 per cent of Australia’s land and oceans by 2030. This follows a commitment by many countries to a ‘30×30’ target, a proposal to protect 30 per cent of a country’s land area and oceans from development. The Australian commitment to the international community joins the commitment of others, and is based upon a proposal by international conservation groups.

There is little indication in the document proposing it that this arises from any international agreement, and the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties has not considered and reported on such a proposal. Aside from the ‘30×30’ reference, the only indication of its international origins lies in a reference on page 10 (DCCEEW, 2022) to the fact that ‘the Prime Minister has endorsed the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature, which aims to step up global ambition to tackle the climate crisis, halt biodiversity loss and deliver a nature positive world by 2030.’

In fact, the commitment arises from a series of international ‘agreements’ that stopped short of being treaties, much as the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015 stopped short of being a binding treaty—primarily for the reason that the Obama Administration in the United States had no chance of achieving the two-thirds majority required in the Senate for its ratification.