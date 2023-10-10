Representations Without Representation: Urban Bias in the Canberra Voice

Click here to download the research report.

If an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice (the Voice) is inserted into the Australian Constitution, it will have the power to make ‘representations’ to the Commonwealth parliament and executive government.

The power to make representations implies the Voice will be representative. However, analysis by the Institute of Public Affairs finds the Voice is structurally flawed and could entrench urban bias and be unrepresentative of Indigenous communities, especially those in remote and regional Australia.

The analysis is based on publicly available federal government data and information, as well as the

only Voice model endorsed by the federal government—the model contained within the Indigenous

Voice Co-design Process Final Report to the Australian Government, known as the Calma-Langton

Model Voice.