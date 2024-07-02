Red Tape Army: 2024-25 Budget Update

- By the end of the 2025 financial year, the number of red tape enforcers—federal government employees engaged in regulatory roles—will be more than 106,000 people. This is an increase of more than 5,000 people (+5.5%) from the 2024 financial year, and an overall increase of more than 15,000 (+17%) from the 2023 financial year.
- Annual staffing costs to employ red tape enforcers alone will be approximately $14.7 billion by the end of the 2025 financial year. This is an increase of $797 million (+5.7%) from the 2024 financial year.
- The number of red tape enforcers will increase in all government portfolios by an average of 5%between the 2024 and 2025 financial years.
- Staffing numbers at the Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water portfolio will increase by 14.5%, the highest increase of all federal government portfolios.
- At the end of the 2023 financial year, the Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water portfolio employed 3,311 regulators. By the end of the 2025 financial year it is forecast to employ 5,820 regulators, an increase of 76% over two financial years.
- Staffing numbers at the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water will increase by 17.5%, the highest departmental increase across the federal government.
- By 2025, the average staffing level across the federal government (excluding military and reserves) is forecast to reach 209,150. This means that over half the federal government workforce will be engaged in regulatory activity.