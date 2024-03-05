More Government Spending Does Not Produce Better Educational Outcomes

Key Findings

On 31 January 2024, the federal government announced a new education funding agreement with the State of Western Australia to ‘build a better and fairer education system’. The agreement would mean an additional billion dollars in state and federal government funding to WA schools over a five-year period, and if replicated in all states, could mean an additional $3 billion each year in federal spending on schools.

More government spending on schools will not build a better education system. This research note reveals government funding to Australian schools almost doubled between 2012 and 2022, while student learning outcomes continued to decline.

Between 2012 and 2022, the federal and state governments have spent a cumulative total of over $716 billion on the schools sector.

Between 2012 and 2022, federal government funding to the education sector increased from $14.4 billion to $25.1 billion (+75 per cent) while state government funding increased from $40.6 billion to $55 billion (+32 per cent).

Government funding to education has increased by 43 per cent since, while education results have declined by 3 per cent, according to the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment of 15-year-olds in mathematics, reading, and science.

This 3 per cent decline indicates an average 15-year-old in 2022 is more than half a year behind in learning compared to an average 15-year-old in 2012.