Mass Migration Has Failed To Solve Worker Shortage Crisis

This research note has been prepared to assess the impact of the Australia’s migration programme on the level of job vacancies in the national economy.

In September 2022 the federal government announced it would expand the nation’s migration program to help alleviate worker shortages.

In the 12-month period to 31 March 2024, permanent and long-term arrivals to Australia (migrants) numbered 1,127,930, according to data from Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Over the same period, according to Jobs and Skills Australia (a federal government agency) job vacancies on a trend basis were reduced by only 41,223. This indicates that unprecedented migration levels have not resolved the worker shortage crisis.

Nationwide, approximately 27 permanent and long-term arrivals came to Australia for every net job vacancy filled.

In South Australia, 76 migrants were added for every job vacancy filled. In Western Australia, 56 migrants were added for every job vacancy filled. In Queensland, 34 migrants were added for every job vacancy filled. New South Wales, 24 migrants were added for every job vacancy filled.In Victoria, 23 migrants were added for every job vacancy filled. In Tasmania, job vacancies increased over the period.



Chart 1: Overseas permanent and long-term arrivals vs net decline in job vacancies, March 2023 to March 2024

Source: IPA; ABS; Jobs and Skills Australia