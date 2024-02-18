Illusion Of Choice: New Rules Mandate Woke Texts In Victorian Schools

Key Findings

On 29 January 2024, schoolchildren in Victoria will be returning to classes, with approximately 60,000 undertaking their final year of secondary education. Most of the 60,000 year 12 students will take VCE English, and VCE English teachers will be instructing from a list of 36 texts on the 2024 VCE English text list. This analysis has been undertaken to evaluate the content of the 36 texts, and finds: