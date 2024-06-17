Government-mandated Early Learning Frameworks Forcing Radical Doctrines In Childcare

Under the ‘National Quality Framework’, Australian childcare services are legally required to follow the government-approved Early Years Learning Framework (EYLF) for 0-5-year-olds, which is called Belonging, Being and Becoming.



An analysis of Belonging, Being and Becoming, reveals that it is based on divisive Critical Social Justice theories such as diversity, inclusion, and equity.



According to materials recommended by the federal government childcare regulator, the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA), social justice in early years is an ‘exciting’ opportunity to explore issues around gender, sexuality, race, culture, and our environment.



Two new principles— ‘Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Principles’ and ‘Sustainability’—have been embedded into the EYLF and mean that early learning centres must support 0-5-year-olds to become ‘active citizens’ in the journey of reconciliation and ‘support children’s commitment to social justice’.



Among ACECQA’s recommendations are that children perform a daily Acknowledgment of Country and for both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags to be displayed in all settings.

Table 1: Frequency of selected keywords used in the ‘Belonging, Being and Becoming’ Early Learning Framework

The early childhood education and care sector

Federal and state governments spend nearly $15 billion each year on Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC). This includes subsidies, grants, and service delivery. Governments not only fund childcare but are also the policy makers and regulators.

The federal government is responsible for most of the funding to the sector, amounting to $11.6 billion in 2022-23, according to the Productivity Commission’s Report on Government Services 2024. In 2022-23, state and territory governments spent $3.2 billion on ECEC, with $2.6 billion directed to preschool services.

In 2023, a total of 910,208 children aged between 0 and 5 were enrolled in a federal government Child Care Subsidy-approved service. In total, 1,417,946 children aged between 0 and 12 were in childcare. Nearly half of one-year-olds were enrolled in some form of ECEC.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, parents are paying up to $90 per day in out-of-pocket childcare expenses in suburbs in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and the ACT. This means that parents can be paying as much as $23,000 per annum in out-of-pocket costs, which is comparable with private school fees.