Economic Analysis Of The ‘Climate Trigger’

- Introducing a ‘climate trigger’ would potentially prevent $227.1 billion of investment into the Australian economy.
- A ‘climate trigger’ refers to a policy mechanism whereby a certain level of annual carbon emissions from a given project would trigger the need for a federal EPBC Act approval.
- $134 billion of investment in future emission intensive projects would be cancelled immediately by the introduction of a climate trigger. A further $54 billion worth of investment could be delayed, and $39 billion would be high risk.
- Western Australia would be the state most affected by a climate trigger, potentially losing $111.7 billion of investment. Western Australia will incur just over 49 percent of the cost of a climate trigger, with Queensland ($66.6 billion) and the Northern Territory ($18.8 billion) also highly impacted.