Research Papers

Economic Analysis Of The ‘Climate Trigger’

Written by:
15 July 2024
Economic Analysis Of The ‘Climate Trigger’ - Featured image
Download the research noteDownload
  • Introducing a ‘climate trigger’ would potentially prevent $227.1 billion of investment into the Australian economy.
    • A ‘climate trigger’ refers to a policy mechanism whereby a certain level of annual carbon emissions from a given project would trigger the need for a federal EPBC Act approval.
  • $134 billion of investment in future emission intensive projects would be cancelled immediately by the introduction of a climate trigger. A further $54 billion worth of investment could be delayed, and $39 billion would be high risk.
  • Western Australia would be the state most affected by a climate trigger, potentially losing $111.7 billion of investment. Western Australia will incur just over 49 percent of the cost of a climate trigger, with Queensland ($66.6 billion) and the Northern Territory ($18.8 billion) also highly impacted.

Support the IPA

If you liked what you read, consider supporting the IPA. We are entirely funded by individual supporters like you. You can become an IPA member and/or make a tax-deductible donation.
Daniel Wild

Daniel Wild

Daniel Wild is a Deputy Executive Director at the Institute of Public Affairs