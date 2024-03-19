Analysis Of The Employment Consequences Of A Net Zero Target In Queensland

In February 2024, the Queensland state government introduced the Clean Economy Jobs Bill 2024 into the Legislative Assembly. This bill will enshrine targets to reduce emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, 75 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035, and net zero emissions by 2050.

This report finds that the policy and legislation enshrining a net zero target will put up to 157,710 jobs at risk across Queensland.

Of all jobs at risk, 69 per cent are located in regional Queensland and are concentrated in the agricultural, coal mining, electricity supply, and manufacturing sectors.

The state parliamentary electorates with the highest proportion of jobs at risk are:

Gregory—where the 7,813 jobs at risk are equivalent to 33.3 per cent of all jobs in the electorate;

Burdekin—where the 9,712 jobs at risk are equivalent to 31.6 per cent of all jobs in the electorate;

Callide—where the 8,091 jobs at risk are equivalent to 30.5 per cent of all jobs in the electorate;

Warrego—where the 5,346 jobs at risk are equivalent to 22.4 per cent of all jobs in the electorate; and

Mirani—where the 5,681 jobs at risk are equivalent to 20.8 per cent of all jobs in the electorate.

These electorates are located in regional Queensland, and the twenty most affected electorates are located outside of Greater Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The analysis further establishes that:

Seven of the ten most affected electorates are represented by members of the Liberal National Party (LNP), with Mirani represented by One Nation (ONP), Gladstone represented by the Labor Party (ALP), and Hill represented by Katter’s Australian Party (KAP).

Four of the six most affected electorates are in Central Queensland, where fifteen per cent of jobs region-wide are at risk, and where 29.3 per cent of Queensland’s at risk jobs are located.

The ten least affected electorates are located in Greater Brisbane or the Gold Coast, and nineteen of the twenty least affected electorates are located in southeast Queensland.

This analysis builds on a recent IPA research report, An Analysis of the Employment Consequences of a Net Zero Emissions Target in New South Wales, which estimated that 138,095 jobs in New South Wales are at risk due to the state government’s decision to adopt a target of net zero by 2050.