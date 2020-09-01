Poll – Victorians Oppose Belt & Road Scheme

A new poll of 1,040 Victorians commissioned by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs shows a majority of Victorians want the Andrews Government to withdraw from the Belt and Road scheme with China.

The poll data was collected by marketing research firm Dynata between 14-17 August 2020. It asked Victorians to agree or disagree with the statement “The Victorian Government should pull out of the Belt and Road deal with China”. The results were:

54% agree

34% neither agree nor disagree

12% disagree

“The Belt and Road scheme has provided the Chinese Communist Party with significant political and economic leverage over Daniel Andrews which is a threat to our freedoms and to democracy itself,” said Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the IPA.

“Daniel Andrews so badly mismanaged Victorian infrastructure that he needed to plead to the Chinese Communist Party for financial rescue.”

“The potential magnitude of Chinese Communist Party interference in Australia’s democratic institutions is a fundamental threat to the Australian way of life and must be investigated.”

“The Morrison Government demonstrated bold leadership through proposed laws that would allow the federal government to nullify deals made by state governments with foreign entities, such as Belt and Road, and committing to an inquiry into foreign interference in Australian universities.”

“Australian universities have a freedom of speech crisis, an academic freedom crisis, a funding crisis through reliance on foreign students, and they now have a crisis in terms of foreign interference from a regime which does not share Australian values.”

“Australian universities appear fatally compromised. They no longer represent mainstream Australian values such as freedom of speech, liberal democracy, and the pursuit of truth.”

“Confucius Institutes are a tool of CCP interference, and serious questions must be asked about why they are allowed to operate on Australian university campuses,” said Mr Wild.

Download the poll.

Read Tunnel Vision an IPA Review essay on Victoria’s infrastructure failures.