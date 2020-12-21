Poll: Australians Reject Politically Correct War On Christmas

A new poll of 1,038 Australians commissioned by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs finds that Australians thoroughly reject the politically correct censorship of the term ‘Merry Christmas’.

The poll data was collected by marketing research firm Dynata between 11-13 December 2020. It asked Australians to agree or disagree with the statement: “Merry Christmas is an inclusive phrase which all Australians can relate to.”

79% agree

13% neither agree nor disagree

7% disagree

“This war on Christmas, which comes up every year, is being waged on the majority of Australians by a radical minority who promote the false idea that saying ‘Merry Christmas’ causes offence to non-Christians,” said Dr Bella d’Abrera, Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the Institute of Public Affairs.

“Those who enforce the use of the term Happy Holidays or Seasons Greetings instead of Merry Christmas seek to censor a Christian holiday in a way that they would never attempt with any other religious holiday.”

“This kind of political correctness is one in which Australians thoroughly reject.”

It also asked Australians to agree or disagree with the statement: “Australia has become too politically correct.”

69% agree

20% neither agree nor disagree

11% disagree

“Political correctness is being foisted on mainstream Australians against their will, whether it be from governments, councils, big business or sporting codes. Australians are sick of it.”

“Mainstream Australians are sick and tired of being told what they can and can’t say by a noisy elite,” said Dr d’Abrera.

Download the polling.