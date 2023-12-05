Parliamentary Research Brief – Red Tape In Australian Laws Is Highest On Record

The total number of regulatory restrictions in laws enforced by the federal government is now at a record high of 371,514.

This analysis is based on RegData, a red tape measure developed by George Mason University’s world-leading regulatory economics faculty, the Mercatus Center.

In 2005, just under 200,000 regulatory restrictions in federal laws were imposed on Australian businesses and individuals.



Since 2005, federal red tape has increased by 88%, a net increase of 173,856 regulatory restrictions.



Red tape has grown at a rate two-thirds greater than overall national economic growth since 2005.



Every state has increased the amount of red tape contained in state laws between 2019 and 2022.

Chart 1: Total number of regulatory restrictiveness clauses in federal laws, 2005-2022