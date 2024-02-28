Parliamentary Research Brief – Overseas Arrivals In 2023 Exceeded One Million For First Time In Australia’s History

According to new data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on 14 February 2024, total permanent and long-term arrivals in 2023 was 1,091,210 people—the first year in history in which this figure exceeded one million.
Analysis of the ABS data by the Institute of Public Affairs reinforces the unprecedented and unplanned scale of Australia’s immigration program:
- Net permanent and long-term arrivals to Australia in 2023 were 447,790—37% more than the next highest figure of 327,680 net arrivals in 2008.
- Net permanent and long-term arrivals as a proportion of the total population in 2023 was 1.68%—more than double the post-Second World War average annual rate of 0.79%.
- 31% of Australia’s population is born overseas, the highest share since Federation and higher than any other Anglosphere country.