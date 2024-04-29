Parliamentary Research Brief – Net Zero Puts 157,000 Jobs At Risk In Queensland

In April, the Queensland state government passed the Clean Economy Jobs Act 2024, adding to the state’s already extensive collection of environmental red tape and which enshrines in legislation the state’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Research by the Institute of Public Affairs finds that up to 157,710 jobs will be put at risk by the policy of net zero emissions and legislation enshrining a net zero target in Queensland.

Approximately 70 per cent of all the jobs at risk are in regional Queensland.