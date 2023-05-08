Parliamentary Research Brief – How Federal Government Spending Intensifies The Cost Of Living Crisis

Australian families are facing acute and immediate cost of living pressures, due to rapidly rising inflation, energy costs, and rising mortgage repayments. A key cause of rising inflation is debt and deficit government spending. New IPA research examines the relationship between government spending, inflation, and mortgage repayment rates. The key findings are:

Average annual federal government spending is expected to increase by 4.6% between 2023 and 2026. This equates to contributing to 1.62 percentage points higher inflation every year.

A 1.62 percentage point increase in inflation will result in household variable mortgage interest rates rising by 0.67 percentage points.

For households, a 0.67 percentage point increase in the mortgage repayment rate will have an estimated effect of raising monthly mortgage repayments by $257, or $3,088 per year.

Governments must tackle inflation and the cost of living problem by cutting spending, eliminating budget deficits, and reducing the debt.