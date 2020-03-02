Outback Australian Town ‘Robbed’ Of 100yo World Record Due To Figure Fudging

Institute of Public Affairs Senior Fellow Jennifer Marohasy spoke to Alan Jones on 2GB about how the Bureau of Meteorology has adjusted its records, stripping Marble Bar of its record temperature and “cooling history”, according to Alan Jones.
