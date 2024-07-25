If Trump and Vance Are ‘Populist’, There Should Be More Of It

This article was originally published in Australian Financial Review on or about 25 July 2024 and was written by the author in their capacity as a contributor for that publication.

It has been republished on the IPA website with permission. The views expressed are those of the author alone.

“Buffoonish”, “cartoonish”, and like a “demented” person are some of the less extreme descriptions the Australian media has applied to Donald Trump in recent weeks. In Washington, London and Sydney the price of entry into polite society is loud contempt for Trump and his “populism”. It’s a price some in the Australian media are all too willing to pay. In any case, it’s easier to abuse someone and call them names than to try and understand them.

John Gray, a British philosopher of the centre-left was correct when he remarked recently that “populism” has “no clear meaning, but it is used by liberals [in the American sense] to refer to political blowback against the social disruption produced by their own policies”.

Nine years ago last month, when Trump announced his first bid for the US presidency, the demonisation began, and there’s no sign of it letting up. It’s easier for the media to attack Trump than to write about how his opponents; those self-styled “defenders of democracy” lied to the American public and the world about Joe Biden’s cognitive condition. The behaviour of the Democratic apparatus has made a mockery of any suggestion that a Kamala Harris administration would be any more “honest” or “trustworthy” than a Trump one.

Former Australian ambassador to the US, Arthur Sinodinos has succinctly explained “what fuels the MAGA engine”: “Trump has harnessed the anger of those Americans who feel like outsiders in their own country, threatened by rapid change, identity politics and left behind by the widening of income and wealth inequalities.”

Free trade is good, and it’s better than protectionism. However, the benefits of free trade are dispersed, and its costs are concentrated. Free trade has consequences, and one of those consequences is deindustrialisation. The relocation of manufacturing from high-cost countries to low-cost ones is the whole point of free trade. Advocates for free trade should be honest, acknowledge this, and explain what will be done about it. A school system that leaves children whose parents once worked in factories semiliterate is not a solution. Neither is Trump’s proposed 10 per cent tariff.

While Australia and Europe implement their own versions of Biden’s “Green New Deal”, Trump happily assaults what he calls the “Green New Scam”. As J.D. Vance said in his acceptance speech, the Republicans’ response is focused on “the energy worker in Pennsylvania and Ohio, who doesn’t understand why Joe Biden is willing to buy energy from tin-pot dictators across the world when he could buy it from his own citizens right here in our own country”.

While critics of Trump’s foreign policy worry about his isolationist instincts, they can’t name a military conflict since 2001 in which the US has been involved that has been an unambiguous success for America’s interests or security. The last war America did win, at least temporarily, was the Cold War, and there are more similarities between Reagan and Trump than many would admit.

The “great realignment” of US politics is not just about the reversal of the economic interests the parties speak for. After the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats represented nine of the 10 wealthiest districts, and the Republicans a majority of the poorest half of all districts. In the 1960s, the left talked about culture, and the right talked about economics. Today, it’s the other way around. In the same way, the defenders of freedom of speech are now on the right, not the left. In the middle of his acceptance speech for the vice presidential nomination, Vance specifically identified that Republicans were “committed to free speech and the open exchange of ideas”. No Democrat would dare say something like that.

Trump makes the media uncomfortable because he asks uncomfortable questions and talks about uncomfortable things. Once upon a time, journalists considered it their job to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable”. That’s now what Trump and his running mate Vance do. That fentanyl and related opioids kill more people in California than guns do is a talking point of Republicans, not Democrats.

“MAGA Republicans” are more likely to talk about the breakdown of families and communities in America than Biden Democrats.

If that’s “populism” there should be more of it.