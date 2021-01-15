University Audit Finds Humanities Riddled With Critical Race Theory And Identity Politics

A new audit of Australia’s top ten ranked universities reveals that the humanities are no longer concerned with the intellectual and cultural inheritance of Western Civilisation.

The audit The Humanities Dehumanised: How the humanities are taught in Australia’s universities in 2020, reveals that of the 1,181 subjects from the disciplines of English Literature, History, Political Science and Studies in Society offered, only 177 teach the essential core topics which should be the basis for each discipline.

“The humanities as they are taught in Australian universities have rejected the intellectual and cultural heritage of Western Civilisation, and have become hotbeds of divisive ideologies of Identity Politics and Critical Race Theory,” said Dr Bella d’Abrera, Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the Institute of Public Affairs.

The three most common themes of 1,181 subjects offered are, as follows:

Identity Politics (572 subjects) Critical Race Theory (380 subjects) Gender (306 subjects)

“Academics have turned the humanities into a political project which seeks to replace the values and institutions of Western Civilisation with a fatal combination of nihilism and anarchy,” said Dr d’Abrera.

25 percent of English Literature subjects teach the Western Canon.

23 percent of History subjects teach the history of Western Civilisation from Ancient Greece to the modern world.

10 percent of Political Science subjects teach the history of ideas and political thought.

Only 9 percent of Studies in Society subjects teach the concept of freedom.

“Academics’ obsession with the divisive political ideologies of Identity Politics and Critical Race Theory is preventing Australians from living together harmoniously.”

“The concept of a shared humanity has been removed and replaced with a divisive ideology which pits us against each other on the basis of our immutable characteristics.”

“The humanities, as they are currently taught in Australian universities, are divorcing us from our shared humanity and preventing us from living together harmoniously as a cohesive society,” said Dr d’Abrera.

Download the research.