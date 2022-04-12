The Federal Election Net Zero Fast Facts

“With Labor leader Anthony Albanese forgetting even the most basic of economic statistics on the first day of the federal campaign, it’s good time to remind all political leaders about the facts of their bipartisan, economically destructive net zero emissions by 2050 target,” said Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the Institute for Public Affairs.

Recent research and analysis by the IPA has identified the following:

How many jobs are at risk from a net zero by 2050 target?

Up to 653,600 jobs would be put at risk by a policy of net zero emissions by 2050, and over half these job losses would be in the agriculture, mining, and heavy manufacturing sectors.

What is more important to Australians, a net zero target or national defence?

61% of surveyed respondents agree the federal government should be more focused on national defence rather than meeting Australia’s net zero emissions by 2050 target, while only 39% disagree.

How much are Australians willing to pay for net zero?

92% of surveyed respondents said they are only willing to personally pay a maximum of $100 a year for Australia to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

What is more important to Australians, a net zero target or affordable and reliable energy supply?

72% of surveyed respondents believe affordability or reliability should be the focus of Australia’s energy policy, while only 28% believe meeting net zero emissions by 2050 should be the focus.

How do Australia’s carbon emissions compare to China’s?

China emits more carbon in 16 days than Australia does in one year.

How many coal-fired power stations does Australia operate compared to China?

China operates 57 coal fired power stations for each one currently operating in Australia.

“It is time for Australia’s political leaders to get real on net zero; mainstream Australians are waking up to its true cost,” said Mr Wild.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has exposed how Western nations, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, have sleep-walked into dependence on hostile foreign nations for their energy supply. Australia cannot make the same mistake with China.”

“It is clear Australians view policies pursued under the guise of net zero, such as closing our power stations, closing our oil refineries, and limiting mineral exploration, as no longer purely economic matters. They are also being viewed by Australians as serious issues of national defence,” said Mr Wild.