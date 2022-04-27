Regional Australians Deserve Better Than Net Zero Hush Money

“Rather than handing out yet more net zero hush money to regional Australians, the Coalition must scrap net zero to protect regional jobs and economic opportunity,” said Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the Institute of Public Affairs.

Today’s announcement by the Prime Minister of a plan to create 450,000 jobs comes on the heels of landmark research released by the Institute of Public Affairs which identified the net zero by 2050 target will cancel 480,000 jobs across Australia.

The IPA’s research also identified North Queensland will be hardest hit, with over 125,000 local jobs to be cancelled because of net zero, which is the equivalent to 25 years’ worth of jobs growth.

“North Queensland doesn’t need yet another politician’s plan from Sydney. They need jobs in the critical sectors of mining, agriculture, and manufacturing which means scrapping net zero,” said Mr Wild.

“Net zero is dangerous, divisive, and sacrifices the jobs of regional Australians to sooth the moral conscious of wealthy inner-city elites.”

Further IPA research established significant division in the Coalition and Australia resulting from net zero. A typical worker in an electorate represented by the Nationals is over three times more likely to lose their job as a result of net zero than a typical worker in an electorate represented by the Liberals.

IPA research identified that around 25% of all jobs (16,000) in the electorate of Flynn and 18% (around 12,000) of jobs in Capricornia will be put at risk by net zero.

“Mainstream Australians are waking up to the cost of net zero. And the more they learn about how net zero will damage the economy and Australia’s national defence the less they support it,” said Mr Wild.

The IPA’s landmark report on the cost to Australia of net zero, The Economic and Employment Consequences of Net Zero Emissions by 2050 in Australia identified:

At a minimum, all coal, gas and oil projects in the construction pipeline must be cancelled to achieve net zero by 2050.

$274 billion cost to the Australian economy in forgone direct and indirect economic output, which is the equivalent to 13.5% of Australia’s annual GDP.

Over 478,000 new jobs cancelled.

The IPA’s research on the impact of net zero emissions by 2050 can be found here, here, and here.