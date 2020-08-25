Poll – Victorians Want Daniel Andrews To Take His Hands Off Their Democracy

A new poll of 1,040 Victorians commissioned by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs shows 60% of Victorians support the IPA’s view that parliament should continue to sit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and consequently the state of emergency powers should not be extended.

The poll data was collected by marketing research firm Dynata between 14-17 August 2020. It asked Victorians to agree or disagree with the statement “The Victorian Parliament should continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic”. The results were:

60% agree

28% neither agree nor disagree

12% disagree

“The state of emergency powers must end. It is even more important than usual at an extraordinary time like this that politicians are transparent and accountable to Victorians via Parliament,” said Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the IPA.

“Victorians quite reasonably expect that every new rule and regulation that Daniel Andrews and the Chief Health Officer want to make goes through the normal democratic process.”

“Democracy is a value that all Victorians and Australians deeply cherish. It is central to our way of life, and it is bigger and more important than Daniel Andrews.”

“Victorians value their Parliamentary democratic traditions which have their genesis in the sealing of Magna Carta in 1215AD. Daniel Andrews must not destroy 800 years’ of tradition with his undemocratic power grab.”

“Mainstream Victorians oppose politicians like Daniel Andrews who want to avoid parliamentary accountability, scrutiny, and transparency,” said Mr Wild.

