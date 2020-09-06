Poll – Victorians Strongly Condemn Politician And Bureaucrat Pay Rise

A new poll of 1,040 Victorians commissioned by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs demonstrated that the vast majority of Victorians think it was wrong for Victorians and public servants to receive a pay rise in July of this year.

The poll data was collected by marketing research firm Dynata between 12-17 August 2020. It asked Victorians to agree or disagree with the statement “It was wrong for Victorian politicians and public servants to receive a pay rise at the current time.”

75% agree

18% neither agree or disagree

7% disagree

“This is further evidence that there are two Victorias: public servants and politicians who have been protected from the destruction of the COVID-19 lockdown measures, and those in the productive, private sectors of the economy who have lost their jobs and businesses,” said Mr Wild.

“A pay rise for public servants at a time when hundreds and thousands of Victorians have lost their jobs or had their wages cut is unconscionable and will further erode trust in the Victorian public service.”

“We are not all in this together, and we never have been. Public servants have profited from the crisis, while small business owners and young Victorians have been smashed,” said Mr Wild.

In July, over 96% of Victorian public servants voted for themselves to receive a 3% annual pay increase in a deal between the Victorian public service union and the Victorian government. Daniel Andrews also received a pay rise of $46,522 despite thousands of job losses and business closures, and Victoria being the only state to incur a second-wave of the coronavirus.

The poll follows analysis of figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on 2 September by the Institute of Public Affairs which found that private sector wages in Victoria dropped by $1.9 billion in the June quarter, while wages in the public sector increased by $88 million.

IPA analysis also estimated that spending in cafes, restaurants, and hotels dropped 65% and household spending overall dropped by $10.6 billion, while private sector business investment in Victoria declined by $826 million.

“Australia is experiencing a ‘K’ shaped recovery, where the public sector continues to grow and receive pay rises while the private sector languishes. This is made worse by the fact that those on the upward sloping arm of the ‘K’ make the decisions about when and how those on the downward sloping arm can return to work,” said Mr Wild.

Download the polling.