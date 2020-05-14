Poll: Unemployment The Focus Of Australians

A new nationally representative poll of 1,012 Australians commissioned by free-market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, with data collected by Dynata between 24-26 April, 2020, asked Australians to agree or disagree with the statement ‘Reducing the unemployment caused by the lockdown will be the most important part of recovery’:

81% agree

7% disagree

“These numbers are unambiguous. Four out of every five Australians want state and federal governments to be about jobs, jobs and jobs,” said Gideon Rozner, Director of Policy at the IPA.

“The only way to have a truly ‘COVID-safe’ economy is one in which every Australian who wants work can find it. No subsidy or welfare payment can match the dignity of work.”

“The soaring unemployment rate in Australia will turn into a terrible humanitarian crisis if state governments do not take decisive action to reopen the Australian economy now.”

“Welfare reform post-COVID needs to be geared towards getting Australians off welfare and into a job.”

Today the IPA released a new video ‘We want to work’ which features four Australians from different sectors of the economy, real people telling real stories from the lockdown.

“Contrary who what many commentators would have you believe, it is ordinary Australians who are hurting the most from this lockdown.”

“Real Australians are hurting, federal and state governments must make the productive private sector economy the sole focus of the coronavirus recovery,” said Mr Rozner.

Download the polling research.