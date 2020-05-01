Poll: 41% Of Australians Want Petty Lockdown Restrictions Eased

A new nationally representative poll of 1,012 Australians commissioned by free-market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, with data collected by Dynata between 24-26 April, 2020, asked Australians to agree or disagree with the statement ‘In the last six weeks I have either lost my job, had my hours cut, or had my pay cut’:

40% agree

46% disagree

14% neither agree nor disagree

The poll also asked Australians to agree or disagree with the statement ‘There should be an immediate easing of petty restrictions with appropriate social distancing in place’:

41% agree

39% disagree

14% neither agree nor disagree

“This poll reveals the massive devastation on young people lives caused by the crisis. It is no surprise those whose lives most affected want life to return to normal, as quickly and safely as possible,” said John Roskam, Executive Director at the Institute of Public Affairs.

60% of 18-24-year-olds have either lost their job, had their hours cut, or had their pay cut. Among 25-34-year-old Australians, the number is even higher: 63% have been seriously impacted by the economic shutdown. 50% of 18-24 year old’s want an immediate easing of petty restrictions with appropriate social distancing in place, that number jumped to 52% for 25-34 year olds.

“Petty restrictions still in place in many states must be removed, to give Australians hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mr Roskam

“Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia have shown to the rest of Australia the pathway to gradually getting our lives back.”

“The socialist-left Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews is now out of step with public opinion and must immediately lift restrictions on schooling and activities like golf and fishing,” said Mr Roskam.

The IPA’s call for lifting petty restrictions, with appropriate social distancing in place was published in research released on the 16th of April – State of Emergency: An Analysis Of Covid-19 Petty Restrictions.

Download the polling research.

