Peter Dutton’s Leadership On Failed Paris Agreement Welcomed

“Peter Dutton has shown critical national leadership in rejecting the destructive ‘rachet’ clause of the Paris agreement, which has placed Australian industry and workers in handcuffs, without delivering any discernible environmental dividend,” said Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

Yesterday’s announcement by Peter Dutton that should the Coalition be elected, he would not proceed with the current federal government’s unachievable 43 per cent emissions reduction mandate by 2030, is an important first step in stopping the elites’ ideological push for net zero.

“Mr Dutton’s announcement yesterday is yet further evidence that net zero is, in anything other than name, dead. Political leaders across Australia, by their actions, have shown net zero is too expensive and destructive, and are seeking a dramatic change of course,” said Mr Wild.

In 2024, a number of key announcements have been made to shift Australia’s energy policy to where reliability and affordability is at its core, including;

The New South Wales government committing to keep the Eraring power station operating;

The Western Australian opposition committing to the continued operation of state-run coal-fired power generation;

The Victorian government’s approval of the Otway Basin gas project;

The South Australian government’s commitment to nuclear power; and

The federal government’s concession that more gas is needed in the energy system.

Rejecting the 2030 emissions mandate amounts to a refutation of a central pillar of the Paris Climate Agreement, as reflected in Article 11, which states that a nation’s emissions reductions targets can only be increased, not decreased.

“The Paris Climate Agreement ‘rachet clause’ is not only uneconomic; it is also profoundly undemocratic as it places future Australian governments in a straightjacket, by locking parliament into an ‘increase-only’ provision,” said Mr Wild.

As far back as 2018, the IPA released research showing that the Paris Climate Agreement was not in Australia’s national interest. That research found:

The Paris Climate Agreement would cost at least $52 billion to industry.

The Paris Climate Agreement imposed on Australia the deepest cuts to emissions on a percapita basis out of the original 195 signatories.

The Paris Climate Agreement would make no discernible difference to global emissions orthe global temperature.

“The federal Opposition have taken an important step towards terminating net zero by promising to abolish the 2030 emissions target, and in doing so, effectively taking Australia out of the Paris Climate Agreement, which is most certainly in our national interest,” said Mr Wild.

To download the IPA’s previous research click here.