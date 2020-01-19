New Poll: 71% Of Australians Support Australia Day on 26 January

71% of Australians support Australia Day being celebrated on January 26 according to a new poll of over 1,000 Australians commissioned by the Institute of Public Affairs.

The polling conducted by Dynata reveals that only 11% of Australians think the date of Australia Day should be changed while 85% were ‘proud to be an Australian’ – only 5% disagree.

“Mainstream Australians are fundamentally optimistic and positive about Australia and its values,” said Dr Bella d’Abrera, Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the IPA.

“Celebrating Australia Day should unite all Australians. Despite a narrative that those who support Australia Day are divisive, 63% of Australians believe political activists who are pushing to change the date are dividing Australians,” said Dr d’Abrera.

The polling also finds that of those surveyed:

68% of Australians believe Australia is too politically correct – only 11% disagree.

71% believe ‘Australia has a history to be proud of’ – only 13% disagree.

70% believe ‘There should be less political disagreement about Australia Day’ – only 11% disagree.

71% believe ‘Australia Day is an authentic way for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians to celebrate being Australian’ – only 12% disagree.

83% said ‘Australia Day should be an opportunity to respect the contribution that everyone has, and can, make to Australia’.

“Australians are tired of the same old narrative being pushed on the nation by a minority of noisy activists which tells us that we need to be ashamed of our country rather than celebrating its success.”

“26 January marks the foundation of modern Australia, and the freedoms that go with it. Modern Australia is defined by freedoms which are enjoyed by all Australians. This is something that should be celebrated, not denigrated.”

“Australians are fundamentally proud to be Australian and recognise that Australia has a history to be proud of,” said Dr d’Abrera.

