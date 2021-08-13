New Podcast: Australia’s Heartland With Tony Abbott

Free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has today launched a new weekly podcast: Australia’s Heartland with Tony Abbott, featuring the 28th Prime Minister of Australia, the Hon Tony Abbott AC, who is a Distinguished Fellow at the IPA.

“Australia’s Heartland with Tony Abbott is the voice for mainstream Australian values,” said Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the IPA, and host of the new podcast.

“It is such a privilege to be working with someone of the calibre of Tony Abbott, who cares so deeply about Australia and its future.”



“This podcast is focused on the big issues facing the future of the Australian way of life, and Australian culture and values, which are upstream from day-to-day policy and politics.”



“The purpose of this podcast is to defend and extend the Australian way of life and to celebrate and discuss everything that makes Australia such a great nation.”



The IPA released a report in January, ‘The Fair Go – Going, Gone: The decline of the Australian Way of Life, 2000 to 2020, which found that the quality of the Australian way of life has declined by nearly 30 percent in less than a generation.



The report combines 25 representative measures across five key areas of Australia’s culture and economy: home, work, enterprise, governance, and lifestyle. 23 of the 25 measures have declined since 2000.



“The vast majority of Australians believe Australia is the best country in which to live and raise a family – this podcast makes it clear that they are not alone.”



“There is a massive Australian Heartland Community that is for the dignity of work, treating each other equally, living freely, and forming families and communities. This podcast is for them,” said Mr Wild.



To listen to the podcast and find out more, visit https://australia.ipa.org.au/