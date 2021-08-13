Media Releases

New Podcast: Australia’s Heartland With Tony Abbott

Written by
13 August 2021

Free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has today launched a new weekly podcast: Australia’s Heartland with Tony Abbott, featuring the 28th Prime Minister of Australia, the Hon Tony Abbott AC, who is a Distinguished Fellow at the IPA.

Australia’s Heartland with Tony Abbott is the voice for mainstream Australian values,” said Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the IPA, and host of the new podcast.

“It is such a privilege to be working with someone of the calibre of Tony Abbott, who cares so deeply about Australia and its future.”

“This podcast is focused on the big issues facing the future of the Australian way of life, and Australian culture and values, which are upstream from day-to-day policy and politics.”

“The purpose of this podcast is to defend and extend the Australian way of life and to celebrate and discuss everything that makes Australia such a great nation.”

The IPA released a report in January, ‘The Fair Go – Going, Gone: The decline of the Australian Way of Life, 2000 to 2020, which found that the quality of the Australian way of life has declined by nearly 30 percent in less than a generation.

The report combines 25 representative measures across five key areas of Australia’s culture and economy: home, work, enterprise, governance, and lifestyle. 23 of the 25 measures have declined since 2000.

“The vast majority of Australians believe Australia is the best country in which to live and raise a family – this podcast makes it clear that they are not alone.”

“There is a massive Australian Heartland Community that is for the dignity of work, treating each other equally, living freely, and forming families and communities. This podcast is for them,” said Mr Wild.

To listen to the podcast and find out more, visit https://australia.ipa.org.au/

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Daniel Wild

Daniel Wild is the Director of Research at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

Net Zero Emissions Means Net Zero Jobs
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia
China Emits More Carbon In 16 Days Than Australia Does In One Year
Lockdowns Don’t Work

Related Posts

Media Releases

NSW Loses 10,000 Jobs Per Day Of Lockdown

Media Releases

Poll: NSW Residents Demand Politician And Bureaucrat Pay Cut During Lockdown

Media Releases

IPA Wins Fight For Freedom Of Speech On Campus

IPA Today

ABC Spends Millions Promoting Itself

Become a Member