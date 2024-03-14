New ABS Data Confirms Record Unplanned Migration Continues

“The latest ABS data shows the federal government has not honoured its promise to ‘normalise’ Australia’s migration intake, as it continues to bring in an unprecedented number of arrivals without any plan for how they will be accommodated,” said Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

Yesterday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released new overseas arrivals and departures data, showing that record and unplanned mass migration has continued. Analysis by the Institute of Public Affairs has established: (charts over page)

Net permanent and long-term arrivals in January 2024 was the highest on record at 55,330. This is 40 per cent higher than the second highest January net arrivals, which was at 39,460 in 2009.

Net permanent and long-term arrivals in the 12 months to January 2024 was also the highest on record, at 481,620. This is 43 per cent higher than the second highest 12 months to January net arrivals year, which was at 337,230 in the 12 months leading to January 2009.

If current trends continue, the net overseas migration intake could reach 660,000 for this year, which would be five-times higher than the long-term post-World War Two annual average intake of 126,000.

“The federal government simply refuses to listen to community concerns and continues to recklessly push the accelerator on migration at the exact same time as the brakes are being slammed on housing construction. It is unsustainable,” said Mr Wild.

“The government’s unplanned mass migration approach is setting Australia up for an economic and humanitarian disaster, and actively undermines Australians who are struggling with rapidly rising house prices and rental costs.”

“In addition, for the first time in 40 years, per capita GDP has gone down for four consecutive quarters, leaving Australians, at an individual level, in a recession. While the overall size of the economic pie may be growing, it is leaving Australians with an even smaller slice,” said Mr Wild.

The federal government in December last year committed to ‘normalise’ Australia’s migration intake after claiming a rapid increase in migration was warranted to solve Australia’s worker shortage crisis. Today, both commitments have failed to materialise.

“The federal government’s lazy, short sighted migration strategy is making it harder for Australians to get ahead at a time of acute cost of living pressures, and has failed to solve our worker shortage crisis. Today, 20 per cent of Australian business still cannot get the workers the need to grow their operations,” said Mr Wild.

“Migration has played a critical role in our history, and will continue to do so, but it must be planned for, and the federal government must deliver sustainable economic growth through increased productivity, not by merely bringing in record numbers of arrivals we cannot accommodate.”

Net permanent and long-term migrants in year to January

Net permanent and long-term migrants in the month of January