National Curriculum Changes are a Band-Aid Fix

Changes to the radical new National curriculum to elevate Australia’s Christian and Western Heritage are a band-aid fix, according to free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs.

“The addition of a few words about Western Civilisation is simply window dressing and does nothing to fix the fundamental problems of the National Curriculum,” said Dr Bella d’Abrera, Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the IPA.

“It is imperative that the ideologically-driven cross-curriculum priorities are taken out of the curriculum altogether, along with the highly divisive Critical Race Theory which has been embedded into the original draft.”

“As long as children are taught that the main features of Western civilisation are imperialism, colonisation and slavery, nothing will change, and children will leave school with a distorted view of Australian history.”

“The Institute of Public Affairs was the first organisation to point out that references to Australia’s Christian heritage had been removed. The fact that it has been added back in is a step in the right direction.”

“Given that the Australian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (ACARA) is responsible for having drafted the highly divisive and widely criticised version of the curriculum, it can hardly be trusted to implement these changes”, said Dr d’Abrera.