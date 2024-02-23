Latest Housing Shortfall Research Confirms Consequences Of Unplanned Migration

“The HIA’s latest housing construction shortfall data reinforces the IPA’s concerns that we are simply not building enough houses that Australians, and new migrants alike, can afford to buy,” said Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

Released today, the Housing Industry Association’s latest housing construction forecast revealed an astonishing 200,000 shortfall of dwellings against the federal government’s target over the next five years. The data highlights the real-world consequences of unplanned, record migration levels.

“The HIA’s research comes on the back of recent IPA analysis which found over the six years to 2028, Australia is set to face a net housing supply shortfall of 252,800 dwellings,” said Mr Wild.

“The federal government has simply not heeded growing warnings and continues to push the accelerator on migration at the exact same time as the brakes are being slammed on housing construction. It is unsustainable.”

Previous IPA polling has shown deep reservations about the federal government’s current unplanned migration settings have developed in the community. 71 per cent of Australians believe unplanned mass migration is making it harder for Australians to afford their own home.

“Australia is the world’s most welcoming and tolerant nation, and migration will aways be critical, but it must be planned for and undertaken in a manner that allows us to affordably house both new arrivals and first home buyers alike,” said Mr Wild.

“It is little wonder why Australians are worried, the federal government is overseeing the single largest expansion to our population since Federation, but has no plan for the schools, roads, hospitals, and housing that is required to accommodate the record intake.”

“Moreover, the continued reliance on population rather than productivity growth to drive the economy may have grown the overall economic pie, but it has left the typical Australia with an ever-smaller slice.”

Earlier this week, the IPA released new research showing that 2023 was the first year in history that more than one million migrants entered our nation.

The research also established that the share of the Australian population born overseas is now at a record 31 per cent. This is more than double the USA and UK at 15 per cent and 14 per cent respectively, and higher than Canada at 21 per cent and New Zealand at 29 per cent.

“Australia has and always will be a welcoming country, we have a rich multi-ethnic and multi-racial culture, but unsustainably increasing migration is not in the interest of a majority of Australians, including those who recently migrated here themselves,” said Mr Wild.

Read previous IPA on record migration intake here

Read previous IPA research on Australia’s housing shortfall here.