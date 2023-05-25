Media Releases

Latest Default Market Offers Confirm Net Zero’s Cost

Written by
25 May 2023

“The astronomical rise in Default Market Offers is a direct result of net zero policies that hit Australian households hard, as unreliable renewables continue to push reliable and affordable baseload power generation off the grid,” said Saxon Davidson, Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs.

Today, the Essential Services Commission announced Victorian residential customers will see household bills rise by as much as 31%; and the Australian Energy Regulator announced customers in New South Wales, Southeast Queensland and South Australia will see their household bills rise by as much as 22% from 1 July 2023.

“Our leaders need to get serious about our nation’s energy future, Australia’s Great Energy Crisis is a direct result of the policy of net zero emissions by 2050. Australia needs more reliable and affordable energy, not unreliable and subsidised renewables,” Mr Davidson said.

“Australia is in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, made worse by out-of-control energy price rises and inflation fuelled by reckless government spending and policymaking.”

Previous IPA research shows that, at a minimum, net zero will see up to $274 billion in foregone economic output and the cancellation of over 478,000 new jobs, largely in regional Australia.

“IPA research has identified that under net zero, all new coal, gas, and oil projects in the construction pipeline must be cancelled to achieve the 2050 emissions target, which means unaffordable price hikes and supply shortages will only grow in the years ahead,” Mr Davidson said.

“As feared, the Federal Government’s legislating of its net zero target is already fuelling increases in electricity costs by destroying affordable and reliable base-load power generation.”

“Today’s price hikes once again show how net zero policies designed and driven by political and inner-city elites will disproportionately affect the livelihoods of mainstream Australians,” Mr Davidson said.

Download the media releaseDownload
If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Saxon Davidson

Saxon Davidson is a Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs.

Trending Posts

Ideas And Liberty
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia
IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy

Related Posts

Media Releases

New Zealand Migration Surge With No Plan For Housing, Infrastructure And Services

Media Releases

Five Million Australian Families To Recieve No Reprieve From Skyrocketing Energy Bills

Media Releases

Federal Government Spending To Drive Mortgage Payments Up $3,000 a Year Via Inflation

Media Releases

POLL: Australians Call For Migration Pause; Infrastructure Must Come First

Become a Member