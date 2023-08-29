IPA Research Tour Of Tasmania’s North and North West To Discuss Divisive Voice

“As the Voice to Parliament referendum approaches, Tasmania shapes as having a critical role in determining whether race will be put at the heart of our system of government,” said Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

This week the IPA team will visit Launceston, Deloraine, Sheffield, Ulverstone, Burnie, Devonport, and Longford to discuss our research and listen to the concerns of local communities who, like so many around the nation, are keen to learn more about the consequences and powers of the proposed Voice to Parliament.

“Across Australia, local communities are genuinely engaged, deeply concerned, and want to learn more about what the Voice to Parliament means to their way of life and our nation. Putting race at the heart of governing is both divisive and disruptive, Tasmanians are alert to this,” said Mr Wild.

The IPA’s leading research into the Calma-Langton report, cited by Voice to Parliament advocates as the source of detail on the proposal, and New Zealand’s Māori Voice to Parliament, the Waitangi Tribunal, have led the national debate.

“When put under the microscope, the Calma-Langton report shows how undemocratic, unfair, and divisive the Voice will be, and New Zealand’s experience shows how an advisory body can develop into a quasi-judicial body with veto power over the decisions of elected governments,” said Mr Wild.

“Tasmanians are entitled to have all the facts before they vote at the referendum. The IPA has been committed to undertaking research so more Australians are fully informed about the consequences of the proposed Voice to Parliament before they cast their vote.”

“The IPA’s analysis adds to the large and growing body of domestic and international evidence that shows the proposed Voice to Parliament will be more divisive than its proponents, including the federal government, are willing to admit,” said Mr Wild.

